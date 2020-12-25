Jennifer Winget Opens Up About Her Christmas Celebrations, Says Pandemic’s Got Nothing On Altering It For Her

Christmas 2020 is finally here, and everyone is celebrating the joyful occasion with happiness. However, it must be noted that this year, the celebrations are a little low-key due to the COVID-19 crisis. But nonetheless, this hasn’t deterred the spirit of Christmas for Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget.

The actress recently shared her excitement about celebrating Christmas in an interview with HT. She also spoke about how this year has been an equalizer and has humbled everyone.

Jennifer said, “Thank God, we’re in December with a higher hope for the vaccine. This year has given us the much-needed time to stop and really understand, rethink and reposition our priorities in life. It may have brought with it a lot of ugliness, hate and tears in the world and but we also saw an outpour of so much love and kindness and resilience.”

The actress who waits for Christmas all year feels it’s about time we all indulge in some much-needed festive cheer. Jennifer says, “It’s a super special time for me with the warmth of family and friends, so with safety protocols in place, of course, we will all be eating, drinking and making merry. Sadly, due to the pandemic, I can’t have all my friends and family over, will play it by ear and have a virtual gathering as well. Not the best way to do it, but it’s better and safer for everyone this way.”

She added, “The emotion of Christmas doesn’t change as it’s the most special time of the year for me. There’s something different; nicer in the air that changes, I can’t really put a finger on it but that’s how I feel and the pandemic’s got nothing on altering that for me.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Namak Issk Ka Actress Shruti Sharma On Her Christmas Plans: I Will Try To Visit Church Anyhow

ALSO READ: Christmas 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, And Bollywood Celebs Wish Their Fans & Followers