Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 Ends Abruptly; Fans Disappointed & Heartbroken
Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles, is one of the popular shows on Sony TV. But recently, Sony TV suprised the fans with their announcement! In a statement to TOI, the channel revealed that Beyhadh 2 (along with two other shows) couldn't shoot their logical end as shoots are stalled. In joint agreement with the producers of the shows, the channel decided to terminate the shows as of now. This news has disappointed and upset the Beyhadh 2 fans. They urged the channel not to end the show without logical ending. They have also decided to trend #DontAxeBeyhadh2 later in the evening. Take a look at a few tweets!
@Beyhadh2R
"Our #MayRa deserves so much better. Don't end our show @SonyTV we want #Beyhadh2 we want #MayRa we love #MayRa."
Ayushi_jenshad
"This is so rude. No one deserves this kind of a treatment. The whole world is in a crisis but no other channel is doing this. Please dont terminate this masterpiece. #Beyhadh2."
@aflawedgurlll &@Beyhadholic
@aflawedgurlll: They deserve better Broken heart | #Beyhadh2.
@Beyhadholic: #Beyhadh2 is a masterpiece show @SonyTV ! pls don't snatch it from us.
Nabina Bajracharya
"We deserve to see complete story.. how can you disappoint us, fans like this?? are you ok to lose all the fans ??? still waiting for official statement.. i hope its all a rumour ... if u end this epic show then .. u will lose a gem @SonyTV #MayRa #Beyhadh2."
Diyu
"#Beyhadh2 story so far claims maya lost everything again,MJ the rakshash again won,Rudra never came to know his dad's real face and the agonising past of Maya.. @SonyTV giv us explanatn as to why cant u jus shift it digitaly n finish it off??Maya again didnt get justice Broken heart."
Rhea
"The creatives, cast and crew of #Beyhadh2 deserve so much better. They put their heart and soul into making something so unique and special and now it's all ending without even a definite conclusion."
@margerydragon
"The only thing on tv that I was looking forward to after the lockdown and they have decided to end it. This show , the star cast doesn't deserve this. #Beyhadh2."
