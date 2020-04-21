Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 Ends Abruptly; Fans Disappointed & Heartbroken

@Beyhadh2R

"Our #MayRa deserves so much better. Don't end our show @SonyTV we want #Beyhadh2 we want #MayRa we love #MayRa."

Ayushi_jenshad

"This is so rude. No one deserves this kind of a treatment. The whole world is in a crisis but no other channel is doing this. Please dont terminate this masterpiece. #Beyhadh2."

@aflawedgurlll &@Beyhadholic

@aflawedgurlll: They deserve better Broken heart | #Beyhadh2.

@Beyhadholic: #Beyhadh2 is a masterpiece show @SonyTV ! pls don't snatch it from us.

Nabina Bajracharya

"We deserve to see complete story.. how can you disappoint us, fans like this?? are you ok to lose all the fans ??? still waiting for official statement.. i hope its all a rumour ... if u end this epic show then .. u will lose a gem @SonyTV #MayRa #Beyhadh2."

Diyu

"#Beyhadh2 story so far claims maya lost everything again,MJ the rakshash again won,Rudra never came to know his dad's real face and the agonising past of Maya.. @SonyTV giv us explanatn as to why cant u jus shift it digitaly n finish it off??Maya again didnt get justice Broken heart."

Rhea

"The creatives, cast and crew of #Beyhadh2 deserve so much better. They put their heart and soul into making something so unique and special and now it's all ending without even a definite conclusion."

@margerydragon

"The only thing on tv that I was looking forward to after the lockdown and they have decided to end it. This show , the star cast doesn't deserve this. #Beyhadh2."