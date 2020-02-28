Jennifer Winget Starrer Beyhadh 2 To Go Off Air On TV, Will Continue Digitally On Sony LIV App

In what comes as a shocking announcement, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 is all set to go off air on TV. Since it failed to grab TRPs on TV but continues to perform well digitally, the channel has decided to air the show exclusive on its digital platform Sony LIV.

A source close to the development revealed, "Given that the show has failed to grab TRP's, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally. Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on Television."

For the uninitiated, Beyhadh 2 is the second installment of popular Sony TV show Beyhadh that featured Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani and Jennifer Winget in the lead roles. The 2016 show was a huge hit and ran for more than a year whilst enthralling the audiences with its twists and turns. The path-breaking show returned last year as Beyhadh 2 amidst much fanfare but couldn't repeat its previous success.

But never the less, the thriller-drama enjoys a loyal fan base of viewers. The show’s continuation on the OTT platform should come as a sigh of relief for the audiences as they can still catch all the twists and turns digitally. Besides Jennifer Winget as Maya, Beyhadh 2 also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry as Rudra and MJ respectively.

