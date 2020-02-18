John Cena Sharing Asim's Pic Was Paid Publicity Stunt? Asim's Team Spent Whopping Amount On His PR!

Asim's Team Spent Whopping Amount On His PR!

It has to be recalled that Asim's pictures were shared by the popular international WWE wrestler John Cena. Also, Asim's hashtags were trending equally as that of Sidharth Shukla's on Twitter. When Umar entered Bigg Boss house, he had revealed to his brother that his fan base has become international! While many of his fans rejoiced this activity, a close source of Desimartini revealed that this was a paid publicity stunt. According to the report, the Kashmiri model's team had already spent over Rs 10 lakh on Asim's PR.

Sidharth Was Paid Rs 3 Crore?

It is also being said that the winner Sidharth Shukla was paid a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore by the makers of the reality show.

Channel Requests Fans…

Every time the controversial show ended, there were lot of rumours about it, this time too, is no different. But for the first time, the channel issued an official statement requesting fans to not believe any unauthorized sources.

Feriha Questions The Channel

Meanwhile, the lady in question (Feriha) because of whom the channel issued statement has made a series of tweets and questioned the channel. She tweeted, "Fixing claims were made in past too but this is the first time in @BiggBoss' 13 yrs history that the Channel has come out & issued statement. Why are they so scared? What are they hiding? Why they fooled the viewers & scammed them? @ColorsTV, will you answer?" - (sic) She even asked makers to prove her wrong by showing votes.

Shilpa Shinde Supports Feriha

Shilpa Shinde, who was slammed by fans for accusing Sidharth of hitting her, supported Feriha in a video. The lady shared the video and captioned it, "Thank you so much Shilpa Shinde Mam for your support .. I'm disgusted with the decision of making molestor& abuser Sidharth Shukla as Winner of Bigg Boss. He was not deserving. Public has been deceived by @ColorsTV !! #boycottcolorstv." - (sic)