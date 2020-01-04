Friends: Joke's On You Chandler Bing, Baby Emma Just Woke Up From The Best Name Ever!

Chandler Bing was having a hard time at Emma first Birthday, thanks to the baby's long napping hours. If you don't remember much of the episode from years ago, you are sure to remember Chandler teasing the 18-year-old future Emma, they were recording a video for, he says, "Hi Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" Well, it is 2020 and Emma has finally woken up, the baby actress, Noelle Sheldon took to her Instagram with a befitting comeback for the joke.

Noelle Sheldon shared a New Year post with a quirky message. She photoshopped herself in front of the Friends studio, she can be seen holding a Central Perk Mug in her hand. But it was the caption that had everyone in splits, she wrote, "Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!". Take a look:

Several other celebrities also took to the comments section and laugh about the joke, many also wished her Happy New Year, but we are waiting for any Friends cast member to comment on the post. Recently Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Mathew Perry had a short reunion on Aniston's first Instagram post.

The reunion picture got fans hopes up about the show's reunion as well, but the cast during interviews has expressed their feelings otherwise, and think it's best if the show is left alone where it ended. Jennifer Aniston is currently busy with her new show that debuted with Apple TV, titled, The Morning Show. She is seen alongside her Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon.

