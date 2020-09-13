Juhi Parmar To Make Her TV Comeback As A Pregnant Mother-In-Law In Hamari Wali Good News

Kumkum fame Juhi Parmar is all set to return to the small screen in an interesting avatar in the upcoming show, Hamari Wali Good News. The actress will be seen in the lead role as a young mother-in-law named Renuka who decides to bring a new life into the family and conceives a child for her daughter-in-law.

Juhi spoke about her new series with TOI and said, “I loved the script, but a part of me was and is still apprehensive about being on the sets and going back home. However, I think as a society, globally, we have come to realise that the virus is not going anywhere and we need to get back to work, but with precautions. Samairra misses having her mumma around at home, but she’s also excited to see me back on screen and, in fact, is already planning a premiere night at home, a mini party with her grandparents for me.”

She went on to add, “When this show came to me, I instantly had a smile on my face. The story line is unique. Renuka is a strong-headed, God-fearing, fun-loving homemaker, who goes to the extent of having a child for her daughter-in-law — a thought that is noble and yet, so challenging. Being a mother in real life, I know that even the thought of my child being with someone else, makes my heart skip a beat.”

On being quizzed about how she spent her lockdown, the actress revealed, “I was pretty much at home since the last five months, spending quality time with my daughter Samairra and my parents. I think our bond has become stronger due to the time we spent together, making the best of celebrations with the resources available within the confines of our home.”

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly On Shooting For Anupamaa Amid COVID-19 Crisis: I Am Scared To Touch My Son

ALSO READ: Remix Fame Shweta Gulati Opens Up About Playing On-Screen Mother For The First Time In Her Career