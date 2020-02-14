Just Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale, Old Video Of Sidharth Shukla's Fight With Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral

Just a day before Bigg Boss 13 finale, an old video in which the controversial reality show's finalist Sidharth Shukla was seen having a heated argument with Arjun Kapoor has gone viral on the internet! It has to be recalled that Sidharth had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, when Arjun Kapoor was the hosting it.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor was seen upset with Sidharth as he sat down while other contestants were standing up. An irked Arjun questioned Sid, who felt that it was not a big deal and tried to justify saying that he sat for a just few minutes. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor even asked Arjun as to why he is yelling at him. This made Arjun angry and asked the makers to either retain him or Sidharth.

As Arjun was seen walking out, Sid said, "Unnecessary kuch bhi!" The Ishaqzaade actor went on to say that he reaches before time and stands in the sun without complaining while Sidharth argued saying they all (contestants) too do the same. Meanwhile, Sid's co-contestant Raghav Juyal tried to sort things between them but in vain!

Finally, Arjun ended the fight by telling the contestants that it was all a drama! The Bollywood actor couldn't stop laughing at Raghav, who tried to make peace between Sid and Arjun. We wonder why this part was omitted from the video and why is it going viral now!

It has to be recalled that Sidharth, who re-entered the stunt-based reality show as wild card entrand, was crowned as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth is among the top six finalists and there is a possibility of him either emerging as winner or runner-up, as his contenders Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai too are strong contenders! The grand finale of the most controversial reality show will be held tomorrow (February 15), which will be aired on Colors TV at 9 PM.

