JusticeForChutki Trends On Twitter, Fans Call Out Makers For Chhota Bheem's Wedding With Indumati

Fans On Twitter Are Demanding Justice For Chutki

Several fans took to Twitter expressing their outrage on the new development, and demanding justice for Chutki's character. While one fan said that Chutki does not deserve to be left alone, another reminded the makers that she deserves to be loved and cared for as she has for Chhota Bheem throughout the show. One fan called out the makers and said that the duo have set couple goals. Calling them Bhutki he added, "Bheem and Chutki are made for each other and he cannot marry Indumati."

Here are some hilarious memes and tweets from the trending hashtag.

@PsychologistAsd

Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end. What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money?

@ArpaCasm

#JusticeForChutki Chutki deserves a saccha ashiq like Nobita Now i ship #NoTki

@SanaMyLadyluck

Chutki after seeing herself trending, She is wandering around and giving laddus to everyone except Bheem #JusticeForChutki

@khayaliipulav

#JusticeForChutki Wat is this behaviour bheem ?

@SanaMyLadyluck

I'm so happy that queen Chutki is trending Now justice will be served! #JusticeForChutki