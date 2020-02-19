Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum To Go Off Air Soon; Upset Fans Trend #DontEndKHKT On Twitter

Karan Grover Confirms KHKT Going Off Air

Confirming the show is going off air, Karan told TOI, "Yes it is going off air on 14th March. We're all at a loss of words. It is totally unexpected as we were steady on the charts from the beginning."

Fans Upset

Fans are upset with the news and have been trending,"SaveKHKT" and "DontEndKHKT" on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Yusra- Fire mera desire 💔

"KVG & DKI may get many offers & may do better shows but Ronakshi are different. They are bomb. They are special . Nobody can replace them #SaveKHKT @StarPlus @banerjeestar @SandiipSikcand @veenaasikcand."

Ronakshi Ki Jougan - Soumi ♥️

"She has to don so many attires of Madhuri for him and He has yet to enact as her favourite hero in Bollywood... You can't snatch this small small happiness from us. #SaveKHKT @StarPlus."

@LoveInAutumn123

"Please give extention to KHKT. Change the time slot or switch it to Hotstar Original, but please do not end KHKT. It is a great show with lovely characters and fresh storyline.@StarPlus@hotstartweets @StarAnilJha@SandiipSikcand#SaveKHKT #DontEndKHKT #KahaanHumKahaanTum."

@SUPRIYADEVERKON

"#KahaanHumKahaanTum #DontEndKHKT I watched hotstar live and TV. My mom was sad. She loves the show and the team.she finds them amazing artists. Shes so pissed that YRKKH is running for so long with no head or tail in story. And to see dayans @StarPlus you upset 82 yr old badly."

@GupthaNikitha

"DontEndKHKT if u want any show to go off air then there are so many serials are going on in ur chanel go and make off air those serials y ur spoiling a gud serial...so many are serials are there without any story and logic u know very well..."

@BestOfRonakshi

"I feel my heart breaking when i realize that we won't get to see KarPika together anymore. The pain is real. #DontEndKHKT @StarPlus aisa mat karo yaaar T_T."