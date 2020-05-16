Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Sachin Kumar Passes Away; Rakesh Paul & Chetan Hansraj Express Shock

Sachin Kumar, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, passed away due to heart attack on May 15, 2020. According to an India TV report, he was related to and close to Akshay Kumar. It's sad, as just two days ago, on May 13, Sachin celebrated his birthday. The actor was a gym freak. Sachin had quit acting long ago and turned photographer.

Sachin's KGGK co-star Chetan Hansraj expressed his shock and disbelief after hearing the heartbreaking news. He told Spotboye, "It's very shocking. I also got to know about the news from Facebook and hence I don't know the actual reason for his death. We had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but he had quit acting a long time back."

Apart from KGGK, Sachin was also a part of another show, Lajja produced by Benaifer Kohli. The actor had played the negative role in the Sony TV show. Benaifer was quoted by the portal as saying, "He was a very sweet boy, and it's very heartbreaking to hear the news of his death."

Sachin's close friend, actor Rakesh Paul was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "It is heart-breaking to share the news, but it is true. I couldn't see him. By the time I learnt about his demise, he had already been taken to the crematorium. What I have learnt is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning."

Our prayers are with the actor's family in these trying times. May his soul rest in peace.

