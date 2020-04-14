Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Parth Wasn’t Supposed To Play Manik; Channel Wanted Krissann To play Nandini!

Unknown Fact About Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

The producer of the show, Vikas Gupta revealed some unknown facts about the show to Tellychakkar. Vikas revealed that he had pitched this show to almost every channel and no one trusted it. He added that after he became the head of MTV's programming team, he aired the show on the channel as he had full faith in it.

Channel Wanted Krissann To Play Nandini

When asked as to how he zeroed in on the cast, Vikas told the entertainment portal, "Niti had worked on one of the episodics with me and I was convinced that she will play Nandini in the show, however, the channel wanted Krissann Barretto to play the role. I had to convince them that Krissan would fit into Alia's character and Niti would ace as Nandini Murthy."

Parth Was Not Supposed To Be A Part Of KYY

About Parth, the producer said, "Parth was not supposed to be a part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. We had signed him for some other show. But later, I remembered asking Parth if he would want to be a part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan instead of the other show and Parth readily agreed to go as per my conviction and that's how we got Parth on board."

Vikas Hopes More Shows Like KYY Are Made

Vikas said that he is glad that the newer generations will now be able to enjoy the show on TV. He hopes that more shows like KYY are made in this generation to cater to the youth apart from the daily saas bahu sagas.