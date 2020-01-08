Kajol Recreates 'Ja Simran Ja' From DDLJ On Sets Of Dance+ 5

Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with husband Ajay Devgn. The two have been making rounds on the sets of reality shows and recently shot for a special episode with Remo D'Souza's Dance+ 5. The film will also see Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role, but the actor will not be taking part in promotions.

Kajol was seen in a marron shimmering ensemble while Ajay wore a turtle neck black t-shirt and paired it with blue denims. Kajol shared a boomerang from the sets and captioned it as, "Boom clap .... last leg of promotions ... #tanhaji #almosttime"

On the sets of the episode, Kajol was asked by a contestant, if she would act the iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with him. The actress obliged and headed to the stage for the beloves scene, 'Ja Simran Ja' from DDLJ. Remo played the part of Amrish Puri and let go of Kajol's hand, she then began running towards the contestant in slow motion with the backdrop of a train. Later Ajay too came on stage and presented Kajol with flowers.

The husband and wife will be reuniting on-screen again with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny. Kajol will be seen essaying the role of Savitri Bai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare, while Ajay will be seen taking on the title role of the warrior. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

