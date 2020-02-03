KRK Mocks Hina, ‘Who’ll Watch Hacked?’ Actress Gives Befitting Reply; Says, ‘I Worked My A** Off’
Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry. The actress has been getting a lot of offers post her Bigg Boss stint. She also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house several times and assigned special tasks to the contestants. Recently, Hina re-entered the house to promote her upcoming film Hacked. The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, took to social media and mocked the actress.
Kamaal R Khan Mocks Hina
KRK tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13."
Karanvir Bohra Writes...
Karanvir Bohra replied to KRK's tweet and said that they (TV actors) might not have any godfather in the industry, but they have dreams. He also praised Hina. KVB tweeted, "Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace..."
Hina Slams KRK
KRK's tweet didn't go well with Hina and she gave befitting reply to him. She tweeted, "Every project I've got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that's what got me the film and THAT'S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work."
'I Have Worked My A** Off'
She further tweeted, "#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo."
Hina's Boyfriend Rocky Slams KRK
Even Hina's boyfriend Rocky supported her. He wrote, "Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker."
(Social media posts are not edited)
