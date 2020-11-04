Kamya Panjabi And Mona Singh Open Up About Their First Karwa Chauth Celebrations After Marriage

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh got married to businessman Shyam Gopalan in an intimate ceremony in December last year. And now, as Mona celebrates her first karwa chauth today, she revealed her special plans in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actress candidly confessed to not knowing much about the ritual as her mother never kept this fast. She also revealed that Shyam is fasting along with her.

Mona said, “Yes this is my first karwa chauth, yesterday I went to put mehendi with a few friends of mine, full excitement happening at home. My in-laws are not here but my mother in law made sure my husband gives me sargi in the morning. We woke up at 4 and ate whatever we could at that time. My husband is also fasting with me which I find is very sweet. We both are fasting for each other’s happiness and good health and love forever.”

She went on to add, “In the evening I will do a little puja, all that I know because my mum has never kept karwa chauth hence I don’t know much about the rituals. After I see my moon I shall pray to the universe for happiness.”

On the other hand, Shakti actress Kamya Punjabi who got married to Shalabh Dang early this year said she is looking forward to the evening and following all the traditions.

Kamya said, “I am super excited for karwa chauth. I am going to do everything which is important and needs to be done. I am going to follow the traditions and I am super excited for it. I have planned a surprise as well. Shalabh has also come and got me my sargi. Apart from having a big puja that everyone does, I will be doing everything necessary as it is my first post marriage. I am very excited to get ready in the evening and see how it goes.”

