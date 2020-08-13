Kamya Panjabi Celebrates Her Birthday In Style; Thanks Husband Shalabh For Wonderful Surprises

Shalabh Calls Kamya The Real Queen Of His Castle

Shalabh too shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "Happy birthday to the one and only Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang that still makes my heart skip a beat and my stomach do somersaults when she enters the room. You are the real queen of my castle and you will rule in this castle till the world comes to an end. You are one incredible women and I am a lucky man. Happy birthday to my Bindaas Wife @panjabikamya ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Shalabh Surprises Kamya On Her First Birthday Post Wedding

Sharing another set of pictures, Kamya's husband wrote, "Aaj Pehla birthday hai Kamya ka as Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang ❤️ to Kuch to khas karna tha, so we celebrated her quarantined birthday in a filmy style refreshing her last 20 years acting career. Preeto being my favourite 😘😘. hope you loved it my love 🤗🤗."

Kamya Thanks Shalabh For Wonderful Surprises

Kamya shared pictures and wrote, "Haha who could think of a cake this like 🤩 only my husband @shalabhdang ❤️ Thank you so very much for all the wonderful surprises, you know i love u right? ... n yes preeto is my fav too 😍 "

Kamya’s Friends Wish Her On Her Special Day

Kamya celebrated the birthday with not only family, but also a few friends in style. Pooja Singh Shared a few pictures snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "I know pic is bit blurr but kya fark padata hai ..itne dino baad sab mile isley sab chalta hai 😜😍😘"

Celebs Wish The Actress On Her Birthday

Jigyasa Singh, Kavita Kaushik, Manish Naggdev, Pooja Singh, Sambhavna Seth, Rohit Verma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nalini Negi and others wished the Shakti actress on her special day by sharing pictures on their Instagram stories.