Kamya Panjabi Gives It Back To Haters Who Trolled Her For Supporting Jaya Bachchan & Switching Sides
Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan's statements in Rajya Sabha has received huge responses from celebrities as well as audiences. Her statement came after actress Kangana Ranaut called Bollywood a 'gutter' and BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was problem of drug addiction in the film industry. Kamya Panjabi, who has been quite vocal about her support for the movement 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput', extended her support to Jaya Bachchan. But this didn't go down well with many people, who trolled the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress for supporting Jaya and switching sides. The actress also gave it back to the haters. Take a look at a few tweets and Kamya's responses!
When A User Said He/She Will Unfollow Kamya
User 1: Time to unfollow you.
Kamya: U are most welcome to do that! Followers badhane ke liye stand nahi leti main! Goodbye!
User 2: Everyone's time will come... don't worry Aradhya bacchan is getting younger.
Kamya: Sick! Thats what u are! Thats how u all are! Aapki side lekar kaho toh bahot achhe aur agar sach kaho toh kisike bache ko bhi bich meh laane se pehle nahi sochte ho! I have been through this all my life! Trolling me n my daughter has become a trend now for people like you!
When A User Pointed Out That Kamya Is Confused
User 3: Basically, you're confused. Nothing else.
Kamya: Basically aap sabko confused aur ghumaya jaa raha hai aur aap sab ghum bhi rahe ho! Jis baat ke liye ek hue the woh kaha hai ab? Think about it !!! #DontShiftTheFocus.
About Bollywood Is Gutter Comment
User 4: It was Bollywood (GUTTER) not about TV industry. Jaya also referred Bollywood. U r not from Bollywood..why poking your nose .. why u didn't speak earlier when it was called gutter. This is not a right approach to get entry to Bollywood , may be u can try some other way.
Kamya: Apne aoch bhi liya mujhe bollywood meh entry chahiye? Waah aap toh antaryaami ho 🙏 toh chalo SSR case bhi solve kar doh ab! (sic)
Kamya Clarifies…
The Shakti actress also clarified, "I m against rhea n i m also against people who r calling this industry a "GUTTER" Also i m not one of those jo chup chap baith kar tamashe dekhe so i said wat i wanted to! N yes i still want #JusticeForSSR n i will stick to only that! U should too! #DontShiftTheFocus."
