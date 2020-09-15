Kamya Panjabi Gives It Back To Haters Who Trolled Her For Supporting Jaya Bachchan & Switching Sides

When A User Said He/She Will Unfollow Kamya

User 1: Time to unfollow you.

Kamya: U are most welcome to do that! Followers badhane ke liye stand nahi leti main! Goodbye!

User 2: Everyone's time will come... don't worry Aradhya bacchan is getting younger.

Kamya: Sick! Thats what u are! Thats how u all are! Aapki side lekar kaho toh bahot achhe aur agar sach kaho toh kisike bache ko bhi bich meh laane se pehle nahi sochte ho! I have been through this all my life! Trolling me n my daughter has become a trend now for people like you!

When A User Pointed Out That Kamya Is Confused

User 3: Basically, you're confused. Nothing else.

Kamya: Basically aap sabko confused aur ghumaya jaa raha hai aur aap sab ghum bhi rahe ho! Jis baat ke liye ek hue the woh kaha hai ab? Think about it !!! #DontShiftTheFocus.

About Bollywood Is Gutter Comment

User 4: It was Bollywood (GUTTER) not about TV industry. Jaya also referred Bollywood. U r not from Bollywood..why poking your nose .. why u didn't speak earlier when it was called gutter. This is not a right approach to get entry to Bollywood , may be u can try some other way.

Kamya: Apne aoch bhi liya mujhe bollywood meh entry chahiye? Waah aap toh antaryaami ho 🙏 toh chalo SSR case bhi solve kar doh ab! (sic)

Kamya Clarifies…

The Shakti actress also clarified, "I m against rhea n i m also against people who r calling this industry a "GUTTER" Also i m not one of those jo chup chap baith kar tamashe dekhe so i said wat i wanted to! N yes i still want #JusticeForSSR n i will stick to only that! U should too! #DontShiftTheFocus."