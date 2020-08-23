Kamya Panjabi Observes Akhand Jyot For Sanjay Dutt’s Health And Well Being On Ganesh Chaturthi

Kamya Panjabi had a few days ago on hearing the news of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer, taken to her social media account to wish the star actor a speedy recovery. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress revealed that she once shared a fangirl moment with Sanjay and would keep 'Akhand Jyot' for his health and wellbeing On Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kamya had tweeted, "I will pray 2my Bappa 💔 dis yr Ganesh sthapna will be filled wit prayers 4 r Baba..i will hav akhand jyot 4u...pls pls stay strong n get well real soon....u r my fav since i was 10,u remember i had met u at mehboob studio n gifted u a zippo..i m dat same crazy girl @duttsanjay."

And now, Kamya, as promised, has kept the 'akhand jyot’ for the actor. The actress welcomed Lord Ganesh with husband Shlabh Dang in their house and she lighted the 'akhand jyot diya’. Kamya shared a video of the same on her Instagram account and wrote, “Prayers for your speedy recovery. @duttsanjay Vighna Harta Vighna durr karo.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Kamya also shared some more pictures stating that Ganpati this year is special as she gets to celebrate with her hubby by her side. The actress shared their celebration pictures with the following caption: This year's Ganesh Sthapna was special, i had this man beside me... @shalabhdang thank you for being you... thank you for being mine. Jai Deva." (sic)

