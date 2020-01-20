    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamya Panjabi Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Card

      By
      |

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi is all set to get married to a Delhi-based businessman, Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, in Mumbai. The couple has been dating since 2019. Kamya shared a boomerang video of her wedding card and captioned it as, "Ganapati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha @shalabhdang. Shalabh replied saying, "Here we start. KaSha." - (sic)

      Kamya Panjabi Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Card

      Kamya's friends from the television industry congratulated her. Gauahar Khan, Hunar Hale and Nivedita Basu congratulated the actress while Priya Malik and Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis on social media.

      View this post on Instagram

      Ganapati Bappa Moryaa ❤️ #ShubhMangalKaSha ❤️ @shalabhdang

      A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Jan 18, 2020 at 2:40am PST

      Coming back to Kamya's wedding - the preparation for the wedding has already begun. The pre-wedding rituals - haldi, mehendi and sangeet - will be held on February 9. The wedding will be followed by a grand party on February 11 and a reception will be held in Delhi.

      Kamya Panjabi Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Card

      Apparently, it was in February, last year that Kamya met Shalabh and the latter popped the question a few months later.

      Regarding her wedding, the actress told TOI, "We will get married in a gurudwara, with only family and close friends in attendance. While the shaadi will be a family affair, the other functions will be total dhamaal. I don't want to stand on a stage greeting the guests and receiving gifts. Mujhe apni shaadi mein naachna hai. So, it will be my kind of party and main paagalon ki tarah naachungi."

      On her honeymoon plans, she said, "Post our reception in Delhi, we will then leave for our honeymoon, jahaan main bikini pehenungi (laughs!). Shalabh and I are yet to zero in on a destination."

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Slam Rashami For Using Derogatory Language Towards Sidharth; Kamya Supports Sid

      Read more about: kamya panjabi
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue