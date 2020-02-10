    For Quick Alerts
      Kamya Panjabi Ties The Knot With Shalabh; Actress Dances Her Heart Out At Mehendi (Pictures)

      By
      |

      Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang today (February 10, 2020). The costume designer and stylist Nikhat Neerushaa shared a picture from the couple's 'varmala' ceremony.

      The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has been sharing pictures from her wedding ceremonies. Kamya and Shalabh exchanged rings on Saturday (February 8) at a gurudwara in the presence of close family members. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held yesterday (February 9). Take a look at her wedding and pre-wedding pictures!

      Kamya Panjabi Ties The Knot With Shalabh

      Kamya Panjabi Ties The Knot With Shalabh

      Kamya looked beautiful in an amber-coloured traditional bridal attire, while Shalabh donned a cream-coloured sherwani.

      Neerushaa Wishes The Couple

      Neerushaa Wishes The Couple

      Nikhat Neerushaa shared a pictures from Kamya and Shalab's wedding and captioned it, "Tumhara safar, Khoobsurat safar, Zindagi ka safar, Aur ye humsafar, Mubarak ho ! Dua hamesha ! #shubhmangalkasha #neerushaa #roohwaliladki #kamyapunjabi @panjabikamya @shalabhdang."

      Kamya’s Haldi Ceremony

      Kamya’s Haldi Ceremony

      Kamya shared a few pictures from her haldi ceremony and captioned it, "#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang." She also shared a video from the ceremony.

      Kamya Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony

      Kamya Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony

      The actress looked radiant in a yellow-coloured dress and was all smiles as the family members applied haldi on her. She was seen happily posing for shutterbugs with her family members.

      Kamya-Shalabh’s Mehendi Ceremony

      Kamya-Shalabh’s Mehendi Ceremony

      For her mehendi night, Kamya opted for a blue-coloured lehenga with an off-shoulder choli while Shalabh complemented her in a black bandhgala.

      Kavita Kaushik With Kamya

      Kavita Kaushik With Kamya

      Kavita Kaushik, who attended Kamya's mehendi ceremony, shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram. Sharing a picture snapped with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kavita wrote, "Happy bride @panjabikamya ❤️ @shalabhdang."

      Suchitra Shares Kamya’s Picture

      Suchitra Shares Kamya’s Picture

      Suchitra Pillai also shared a few pictures on her Instagram. Sharing the Shakti actress' picture, Suchi wrote, "@panjabikamya May this smile be on ur face through all the years ahead with @shalabhdang !"

      Pooja With Kamya At Mehendi Ceremony

      Pooja With Kamya At Mehendi Ceremony

      Pooja shared a few pictures snapped with Kamya and wrote, "Mere yaar ki shaddi hai 🥳🥳🥳 @panjabikamya @shalabhdang #mehandinight❤️ sangeetnight🎶 #kashadiwedding #subhmangalkasha #weddingbells 💞."

      Pooja Snapped With Shalabh

      Pooja Snapped With Shalabh

      Sharing another set of pictures with Shalabh, Pooja wrote, "Ab photo hojaye dhuleraja ke saath @shalabhdang ...Balle Balle🥳💃💃💃 #mereyaarkishaadihai #kashadiwedding #subhmangalkasha #mehadi #sangeet 🤩🤩."

      Kamya Dances Her Heart Out With Shalabh

      Kamya Dances Her Heart Out With Shalabh

      Kamya shared a video in which the actress was seen flaunting her mehendi and dancing her heart out with friends and fiancé Shalabh.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
