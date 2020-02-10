Kamya Panjabi Ties The Knot With Shalabh; Actress Dances Her Heart Out At Mehendi (Pictures)
Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang today (February 10, 2020). The costume designer and stylist Nikhat Neerushaa shared a picture from the couple's 'varmala' ceremony.
The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has been sharing pictures from her wedding ceremonies. Kamya and Shalabh exchanged rings on Saturday (February 8) at a gurudwara in the presence of close family members. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held yesterday (February 9). Take a look at her wedding and pre-wedding pictures!
Kamya Panjabi Ties The Knot With Shalabh
Kamya looked beautiful in an amber-coloured traditional bridal attire, while Shalabh donned a cream-coloured sherwani.
Neerushaa Wishes The Couple
Nikhat Neerushaa shared a pictures from Kamya and Shalab's wedding and captioned it, "Tumhara safar, Khoobsurat safar, Zindagi ka safar, Aur ye humsafar, Mubarak ho ! Dua hamesha ! #shubhmangalkasha #neerushaa #roohwaliladki #kamyapunjabi @panjabikamya @shalabhdang."
Kamya’s Haldi Ceremony
Kamya shared a few pictures from her haldi ceremony and captioned it, "#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang." She also shared a video from the ceremony.
Kamya Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony
The actress looked radiant in a yellow-coloured dress and was all smiles as the family members applied haldi on her. She was seen happily posing for shutterbugs with her family members.
Kamya-Shalabh’s Mehendi Ceremony
For her mehendi night, Kamya opted for a blue-coloured lehenga with an off-shoulder choli while Shalabh complemented her in a black bandhgala.
Kavita Kaushik With Kamya
Kavita Kaushik, who attended Kamya's mehendi ceremony, shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram. Sharing a picture snapped with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kavita wrote, "Happy bride @panjabikamya ❤️ @shalabhdang."
Suchitra Shares Kamya’s Picture
Suchitra Pillai also shared a few pictures on her Instagram. Sharing the Shakti actress' picture, Suchi wrote, "@panjabikamya May this smile be on ur face through all the years ahead with @shalabhdang !"
Pooja With Kamya At Mehendi Ceremony
Pooja shared a few pictures snapped with Kamya and wrote, "Mere yaar ki shaddi hai 🥳🥳🥳 @panjabikamya @shalabhdang #mehandinight❤️ sangeetnight🎶 #kashadiwedding #subhmangalkasha #weddingbells 💞."
Pooja Snapped With Shalabh
Sharing another set of pictures with Shalabh, Pooja wrote, "Ab photo hojaye dhuleraja ke saath @shalabhdang ...Balle Balle🥳💃💃💃 #mereyaarkishaadihai #kashadiwedding #subhmangalkasha #mehadi #sangeet 🤩🤩."
Kamya Dances Her Heart Out With Shalabh
Kamya shared a video in which the actress was seen flaunting her mehendi and dancing her heart out with friends and fiancé Shalabh.
(Images Source: Instagram)
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to @panjabikamya and @shalabhdang for their new beginning. Happy Married life ahead😍 Have a glance . . #celebratywedding #tvstar #kamyapunjabi #happymarriage #newbeginnings #couplegoals #bride #groom #weddingdiaries #weddingaffair #weddingceremony #togetherness #weddingday #destinationwedding #weddingglam #weddingdress #weddingplanner #shaadiplzin #shaadiplz
A post shared by Shaadiplz (@shaadiplz.in) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:30am PST
View this post on Instagram
Here are some inside images from Kamya Panjabi's wedding. . . . For more updates follow @peepingmoontelly . . . #kamyapunjabi #kamyakishadi #actress #wedding #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski #tellywoodactress #tellywood #weddingday #peepingmoon #peepingmoontelly
A post shared by PeepingMoon Telly/Web (@peepingmoontelly) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:05am PST
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️ #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial ❤️ #sagai
A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:51pm PST
View this post on Instagram
#shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang ❤️ @theglamweddingofficial #haldi
A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:41am PST
