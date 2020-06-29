Kamya Panjabi Was In Depression After Her Break-Up With Karan Patel; Was Undergoing Counselling

Kamya Panjabi, who plays the role of Preeto in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, got married to Delhi based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang in February this year. The actress is enjoying a blissful marriage. It has to be recalled that previously, the actress was in relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kamya opened up about her break-up with the actor and revealed that it took her two-and-a-half years to lead a normal life.

Kamya was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "After the breakup, I had gone under a shell, I was not eating and sleeping. I didn't feel like doing anything. I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening. And now, when I have started living my life, I am not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again." She added that it took her two-and-a-half years to start loving her life and to get back to a normal life.

She revealed that the thought of getting married again and what if it doesn't workout this time were going on in her head. She also added that she was scared as she had been living life on her own terms and was not ready to leave it for anyone else.

Regarding Shalabh, Kamya said that he loved her for what she is and he loves and respects her for what she is. She further added, "When he came into my life, slowly that fear went away. It's not like I took the decision overnight. I also saw him and gave time to this relationship, met his family and other things and then I said yes. He knew that I am like that and he knows how to deal with me. Shalabh is something different, he's someone who I have not seen and experienced in my life. I never knew that a husband, a man is supposed to be like this. He won my trust, love and I don't fear anything in life now. He is there to support me, love me and I know that I have his back all the time and this makes me an even stronger person."

