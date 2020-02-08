Kamya Panjabi’s Wedding Prep Begins; Actress Seeks Lord Ganesha's Blessings Ahead Of Engagement

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The wedding preparation has already begun in a full-swing. A few days ago, the actress had organised Mata Ki Chowki. She had shared a picture and captioned it, "And the celebration of #shubhmangalkasha begins ❤️ Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻😍 #matakichowki💫✨ @shalabhdang." In the picture, the actress looked pretty in a pink sari with a minimalistic look.

Now, the actress, who will soon exchange rings with Shalabh, shared yet another picture in which she was seen seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture and captioned it, "Ganpati bappa moriya." In the picture, Kamya was seen wearing a red-coloured sari and a gajra bun.

Although the date of engagement hasn't been revealed, Shalabh shared a cryptic post with number '9' written out of rose petals, which suggested that's when the duo might get engaged. Shalab captioned the picture as, "That's my favourite number, people who know me enough would surely figure out what's this 9 I am referring to ❤️ @panjabikamya 😍."

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Kamya's friends had surprised her by organising a bachelorette party. The actress shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you for making me feel so special 😘🥳 yes yes Meri Shaadi hai 🤩😍❤️ @chouhanmansi17 @immalapunjabi @sonia_punjabi @poojaa_singh_ @deepali_gautam @baishakhi05 @dazzling123 #shubhmangalkasha ❤️."

For the uninitiated, the pre-wedding rituals of Kamya and Shalabh - haldi, mehendi and sangeet - will take place on February 9. Post wedding, a grand party will be hosted by the couple on February 11. Soon after this, another reception will be held in Delhi.

