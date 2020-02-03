    For Quick Alerts
      Kamya Punjabi Enjoys A Fun Filled Bachelorette Party With Her Girlfriends

      Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. With only a few days left for the marriage, Kamya’s close friends organized a surprise celebration. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress recently took to social media and shared some fun-filled pictures of her bachelorette party.

      The happy bachelorette is seen having a jolly time and posing with her girl gang in the pictures. The party saw a drop-dead gorgeous Kamya donning a sexy black spaghetti top with a red skirt and flowers. The bride-to-be thanked her gal-pals for leaving no stone unturned in all the preparations and pre-celebrations.

      Kamya shared a flurry of pictures of fun poses and pampering and wrote, “Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai @chouhanmansi17 @immalapunjabi @sonia_punjabi @poojaa_singh_ @deepali_gautam @baishakhi05 @dazzling123 #shubhmangalkasha.” (sic)

      Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you for making me feel so special 😘🥳 yes yes Meri Shaadi hai 🤩😍❤️ @chouhanmansi17 @immalapunjabi @sonia_punjabi @poojaa_singh_ @deepali_gautam @baishakhi05 @dazzling123 #shubhmangalkasha ❤️

      A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

      #happiestbridetobe 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #countdownbegins 🥳🥳🥳 @shalabhdang

      A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:56am PST

      Regarding the wedding, Kamya is set to walk down the aisle in Mumbai. According to various media reports, the pre-wedding rituals - haldi, mehendi and sangeet - will be held on February 9. This is said to be followed by a grand reception to be held in Delhi.

      For the uninitiated, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant, was previously married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with her ex-husband.

      Monday, February 3, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
