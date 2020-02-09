Kamya Punjabi Gets Engaged To Long-Time Boyfriend Shalabh Dang In A Lovely Ceremony

Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress recently took to social media to share her engagement pictures. The lovely couple exchanged rings in a Gurudwara yesterday. The ceremony took place in the presence of close family members and Kamya's ten-year-old daughter.

The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a video from the lovely ceremony where the couple and their guests are seen having a good time whilst the song Darya from Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan is playing in the backdrop.

For their ring exchange ceremony, Kamya was seen wearing a beautiful golden black sharara dress whilst Shalabh sported a blue and white kurta-pajama and a Nehru jacket. Check out the pictures and video here:

Prior to the engagement, the actress had organized a Mata Ki Chowki and had shared a picture seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. It has to be recalled that before the commencement of the pre-wedding rituals, Kamya's close friends had surprised her by organizing a bachelorette party. The actress had shared a slew of pictures from the fun-filled affair.

Kamya and Shalabh’s Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held today on February 9. Regarding the wedding, Kamya is set to walk down the aisle in Mumbai. This will be followed by a grand reception party on February 11. The couple will also be hosting another round celebration in Delhi.

