Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Slams Neha Dhupia & Taapsee; Angad Comes Out In Support Of His Wife

Recently, Roadies Revolution's gang leader, Neha Dhupia was brutally trolled on social media for her comment 'It's her choice'. She had slammed the male contestant when he revealed that he slapped his girlfriend over having five other affairs. Neha had said that it was the girl's choice to be with the five boys at the same time. The actress' comment didn't go well with the netizens, who trolled her on social media. She was called a hypocrite and a fake feminist. Post this, Neha put out her statement, to which many popular celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and others supported her. Now her husband Angad Bedi has come out in support of the actress.

Angad shared five pictures of himself with Neha, who was seen in five different looks, and captioned them as, "Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia ✊️✊️ #itsmychoice."

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known for her bold statements, has expressed her views on this controversy. She even called Neha and Taapsee 'idiotic dumb and wannabe feminists'.

Kangana tweeted, "If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it's perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects😂😂."

She further wrote, "On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminisms is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death..."

