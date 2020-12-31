Kanika Mann, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee: Zee TV Stars Bid Goodbye To 2020, Say Happy New Year

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic. And now, as we approach the new year, Zee TV artists Megha Ray, Pratham Kunwar, Adhvik Mahajan, Kanika Mann, Chetan Hansraj, Mugdha Chapekar and Pooja Banerjee share what the year has been like for them and what are they looking forward to in 2021 whilst wishing everyone a happy new year.

Megha Ray who plays the role of Rani in Apna Time Bhi Aayega shared, “2020 has honestly been a year of mixed feelings for me. While the whole pandemic affected a lot of people, it was also the year when my first show went off air. Looking at the struggles of many other I kept myself together believing that my struggles are not that big, and I would make it through. And I did! Despite it all, this year also got me a role in a beautiful show like Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Rani is a very different character and she brings out the little innocent yet strong-willed child within me. While I had my fair share of struggles, this is the best thing that has happened this year and I am eagerly looking forward to 2021. While I don’t really make any resolutions, I do wish to continue working hard and entertaining my audiences. I hope it’s a better year for everyone and we can finally be free of COVID.

Pratham Kunwar who plays the role of Money Birla in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shared, “I believe the biggest lesson that 2021 has given us is that we need very little to be happy in life. We made the most out of this year and happened to find our joys in the simplest things despite not being able to go out or party like usual. In spite of the entire lockdown and with several people losing jobs, I happened to get 2 new shows, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega being one of them. That’s the best thing and the first day of my shoot was the best memory I have of 2020. With the onset of the new year, I would really like to focus a lot on my health and gun for those six-pack abs that I have always aspired for. Here’s hoping that everyone has a safe, sound and a great new year.”

Adhvik Mahajan who will play the role of Joginder in Teri Meri Ik Jindri shared, “While this year may have been a pretty rough one for a lot of people, it was quite a productive year for me. I happened to get my first ever short film rolling and it got a great response from the audience, friends and family. I happened to get some time in hand to devote to my health and fitness which I have been wanting to do for a while now. I also bagged my role in the show Teri Meri Ik Jindri this year and in 2021 I just hope the audience showers all their blessings and love towards the show. I would be ending this year and making a fresh start to 2021 at Tirupati Balaji and with God’s blessings I pray that the new year brings an abundance of opportunities and happiness for each and every person who has dealt with a rough phase.

Kanika Mann who plays the role of Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shared, “I have always believed in beginning the New Year with a fresh mind and a lot of optimism. There is no better way to begin the year with a little detour from my routine life, I will be travelling for 2 days to visit my extended family in my hometown Panipat. While my mother and my brother reside with me in Mumbai, I haven’t had a chance to meet my dad since the lockdown reopened or connect with my cousins and other relatives. Every occasion and festival celebrated with them has till date been a memorable one and nothing excites me more than to start a new chapter amidst the presence of my family. I am very excited for this trip and I really look forward to having the happiness and fun as I did during the lockdown.”

Chetan Hansraj who plays the titular role in Brahmarakshas 2 shared, “Well, 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of us, but it has honestly taught me to not complain and be grateful for what we have. Something within me keep telling me that all these struggles are what actually make a man. I chose to brush past all these negative feelings and used my time to learn a few things in life. I learnt three to four computer languages, C++, Javascript, Python and also utilized my time doing a course in Data Science. I ensured to stay positive even when I was dealing with a financially difficult time and didn’t have a job almost till September. I believe it’s was my positivity that really got me a great role in Brahmarakshas2 thereafter. If there is one thing that I have learnt is that the power to control your feelings and thoughts is within oneself. I look forward to 2021.

Mugdha Chaphekar who plays the role of Prachi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya mentioned, "New Year to me is more about spending time with the family, eating good food and watching some amazing movies! This year has been quite a ride for everyone, and I hope the new year brings in joy and health and happiness in everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!"

Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “I have extremely fond memories of New Year. I have always visited the Church on New Year’s Eve and I used to be a part of the church choir for the tradition of singing carols and I thoroughly enjoyed it. New Year has been a festival very close to my heart. This year, along with celebrating the festival with my Kumkum Bhagya co-stars, I plan to decorate my house to keep the spirit of the festivities alive. While I do not have travel plans this year, I do plan to host a small humble dinner party for my close friends. I hope the festivities bring light and happiness to everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year."

