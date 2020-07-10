Kanwaljeet Singh On Govt’s COVID-19 Rule: Will They Wake Up When Senior Actor Commits Suicide!

Kanwaljeet Singh Is Irked With Govt’s COVID-19 Rule

The actor, who is not at all happy with government's decision, was quoted by Film Information as saying, "So what do actors like me do? Hang up our boots? How can I be asked NOT to work?"

Kanwaljeet Replaced In A Show

Kanwaljeet added that he had rented an apartment near the shoot location as he decided that he won't travel daily and will rather stay with his staff. Although the channel wanted to work with the actor, it was beyond its control and the actor had to be replaced.

‘Will The Authorities Wake Up When Senior Actor Commits Suicide’

Kanwaljeet isn't aware of the actor who replaced him on the show and added that he has nothing against the new actor or the channel, but he wants the rules to be changed. He added, "Otherwise, what will the hundreds of actors like me do? We are fond of working, we love our work, how can the government stop us? Will the authorities wake up when one senior actor, in depression for being out of work, commits suicide? Not every senior actor or unit member is well placed enough to tide over these difficult times by simply sitting at home, not working. Most of them need to work, some for financial reasons, others for the sheer love of work."

Prithvi Zutshi’s Character Terminated From Pyar Ki Luka Chupi

Not just Kanwaljeet, many senior actors are worried as they are not allowed to resume work. Prithvi Zutshi, who was seen in the show, Pyar Ki Luka Chupi, said that his character was terminated! He was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "My first reaction was, why was this ruling being implemented only on artistes? There are shopkeepers who interact daily with customers, politicians who conduct rallies and visit hospitals. Many of them fall in this age group, but are allowed to get on with their lives."