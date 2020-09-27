    For Quick Alerts
      Kapil Sharma, Aamir Ali, Kamya Panjabi & Others Wish Their Baby Girls On Daughter's Day 2020

      As the world is celebrating Daughter's Day today on September 27, many television stars took to their social media accounts to dedicate special posts expressing their feelings. They shared some precious pictures with their respective daughters.

      For the unversed, International Daughters' Day is celebrated every year to reiterate the fact that a girl child is not inferior to a boy child and to raise awareness about the acceptance of a girl child. Popular small screen names including Kapil Sharma, Kamya Panjabi, Aamir Ali and others wished their baby girls on this special occasion. Check out the posts below:

      Kapil Sharma

      Kapil Sharma wished baby Anyra whilst sharing some adorable snaps of the little munchkin of his Instagram account. The comedian wrote, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado 😍 #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma ❤️ 🧿

      Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado 😍 #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma ❤️ 🧿

      Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh wrote, “Happy Daughters Day!! U all brighten not just our days but our lives! Thanks for choosing us to be a part of your family & May you all grow up to be such kind hearted souls who shall fight for the right & help spread some love all around #morepowertoyou #daughtersday #loveyouall”

      Happy Daughters Day!! U all brighten not just our days but our lives! Thanks for choosing us to be a part of your family & May you all grow up to be such kind hearted souls who shall fight for the right & help spread some love all around #morepowertoyou #daughtersday #loveyouall

      Jay Bhanushali had the sweetest message for daughters and the role they play in brightening up the whole world. He wrote, “Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents' life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father's heart. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughter's Day! @iamkhushiray @tarajaymahhi #happydaughtersday #daughtersarethebest #daughteroftheking #daughters.”

      Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents' life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father's heart. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughter's Day! @iamkhushiray @tarajaymahhi #happydaughtersday #daughtersarethebest #daughteroftheking #daughters

      Hiten Tejwani too showered his love and wished his daughter on the special day with an endearing post. “God bless you my angel ...Happy Daughter’s Day ..Keep smiling and make everyone smile ...🤗🤗❤️#hitentejwani #gpradhan #katya #nevaan #daughter #daddy #blessed,” he wrote.

      God bless you my angel ...Happy Daughter’s Day ..Keep smiling and make everyone smile ...🤗🤗❤️ #hitentejwani #gpradhan #katya #nevaan #daughter #daddy #blessed

      FIR fame Aamir Ali wrote, “Love u de most my jaan.. #happydaughtersday #love #ayraali”

      Love u de most my jaan.. #happydaughtersday #love #ayraali

      Happy Daughter's Day @immalapunjabi @sonia_punjabi #happydaughtersday ❤️ #blessed

      ALSO READ: Daughters' Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Others Wish Their Daughters

      Story first published: Sunday, September 27, 2020, 22:05 [IST]
