      Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Get Daughter Anayra’s Hands And Feet Clay Impressions Cast

      Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath got their months' old daughter Anayra’s hand and feet clay impression cast. The couple welcomed their first child last year on December 10. Hand and feet impression casting has caught the attention of newly minted parents. Many celebrity couples including TV stars Jay and Mahhi Bhanushali have done the same in the recent past.

      A picture of Kapil and Ginni with their baby daughter at the casting procedure has made its way to the internet. For the uninitiated, Kapil had recently shared the first glimpse of his daughter whilst revealing her name on social media. The adorable post was flooded with complimentary messages by fans, celebrities, and well-wishers.

      Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar in December 2018 as per Punjabi rituals. The comedian first broke the news of Anayra’s birth via Twitter by stating, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all." (sic)

      On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently busy hosting the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Sony TV show has been doing extremely well on the TRP charts.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
