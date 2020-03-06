Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath’s Daughter Anayra Is Stealing Everyone’s Heart In New Photos

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl Anayra, in December, last year. The duo is ever since been enjoying parenthood with their little angel. To everyone’s delight, the couple has been regularly sharing some adorable pictures of their daughter on social media leaving fans to go 'awww.'

The latest in line are a few cute pictures and a video of baby Anayra in the hands of Instagram influencers, Nikita Tiwari and Riya Tiwari. The duo happens to be good friends of the Sharma’s and were seen spending some precious time with the little goober.

Anayra’s latest pictures almost instantly went viral on social media. The little munchkin is undoubtedly one of the most adored star kids who manages to create a fan frenzy every time she happens to appear online. Check out the latest pictures and video here:

For the uninitiated, Kapil first shared a glimpse of his daughter whilst revealing her name on social media. Soon after, Kapil and Ginni got their month old daughter’s hand and feet clay impression cast. A picture of the baby at the casting procedure made its way to the internet and was flooded with complimentary messages by fans, celebrities, and well-wishers.

