Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover To Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show Thanks To Salman Khan?

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have previously worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. But the duo had a major fallout post an infamous mid-air brawl in 2017. Sunil had announced his disassociation with Kapil whilst adding that he would never work with him again. The fans of the comedic actors have been waiting for the talented duo to reunite on television as it’s been three years already since Sunil quit TKSS.

And now, according to a number of media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is trying to reunite Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover for the popular show. However, it must be noted that this is not the first time Sunil's major comeback has been floated in the media. But now, things seem to be finally falling in place between the duo who are inching towards reconciliation by putting their bitter past behind and sorting out their differences. It’s being speculated that post lockdown, they may reunite on the Sony TV show.

It must be recollected that Salman Khan is the producer of the Kapil Sharma Show. He also happens to be good friends with Sunil Grover after having worked with him on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Hence, the actor has slowly and steadily been involved in making Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover reunion a reality.

But no official confirmation or announcement has happened from either Kapil or Sunil regarding the aforementioned news as of now. But it sure is something the fans have been yearning for and will continue to look forward to with bated breaths.

