Kapil Sharma Apologises To Kayastha Samaj After They Threatened To File Complaint Against Him

Kapil Sharma has yet again gotten himself into trouble after he cracked a joke on the Kayastha Samaj (community) in one of the episodes of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Apparently, the Kayastha community took offense and demanded an apology from Kapil. They also threatened to boycott Kapil's show and file a complaint against him after the lockdown gets lifted. Recently, Kapil took to Twitter to apologise to the community.

The comedian wrote an apology note that read, "Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you. Our intention wasn't to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect."

According to TOI report, the heads of the Kayastha community had a discussion about Kapil's joke, as they were upset with it. They discussed it over the phone and wanted the comedian to apologise for his remarks. Now that the actor has apologised, we wonder if they will accept his apology!

Well, this is not the first time that the actor or the show has gotten into controversy. Earlier, nursing staff from different medical colleges and hospitals staged protests against the comedian at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, for allegedly depicting nursing profession in bad light. Many of them even had a problem with him cracking jokes on Archana Puran Singh.

