      Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Jokes Of Kapil That Prove He Is Undisputed Comedy King

      Kapil Sharma not only manages to tickle the funny bones of the audiences, but also entertain all celebrity guests with his funny one liners. The stand-up comedian, who has done Comedy Nights With Kapil and is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is known for his amusing punchlines, incredible comic timing and funny sense of humour.

      Kapil’s Hilarious English Translation

      Kapil's hilarious English translation of a Hindi love letter

      Hindi love letter: Mein kho gaya hun tere pyaar mein ab tum b kho jao..

      English translation: I'm lost in your love, now u get lost.

      Chandan & Kapil

      Chandan Prabhakar Aka Chandu Chaiwala: Paaji mujhe achi English bolne ka koi idea do...

      Kapil: Tu English uske saanme bola kar jisko English samjh nahi aati ho.

      Kapil & Sunil

      Sunil aka Dr Mashoor Gulati: Maine teri jaan le leni hai

      Kapil as Rajesh Arora: Maine deni nahi hai

      Juhi Chawla & Kapil

      Juhi Chawla: Iss line ko English mein translate karo: Usne apna kaam kiya aur karta hi gaya.

      Kapil: He done his work and done dana dan done dana dan...!

      Kapil Trolls Audience

      Kapil: Kya karte hai aap?

      Audience: Sir meri factory hai

      Kapil: Aap kyu aaye hai?

      Audience: Show dekhne aaye hu sir

      Kapil: Hum Aaye hai kabhi aapki factory dekhne? Aap kaam dekhte nahi, doosro ke ghar mein ghus aate hai dekhne.

      On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few jokes from his shows that prove Kapil is undisputed comedy King.

      Also Read: Kapil Sharma Contributes Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For Fighting Coronavirus

      Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
