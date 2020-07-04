Kapil Sharma Called Out For Not Tweeting About Sushant; Comedian Lashed Out At An Abusive User

Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire film and TV industry in shock. Many fans are still not able to believe that he committed suicide and suspect foul play! They are seen demanding for justice on social media and are also seen slamming the big influential actors and star kids. A few days ago, Sunil Grover was slammed for supporting Salman Khan and now, Kapil Sharma was targeted by a few section of people for not tweeting about Sushant.

A user tweeted, "Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya pichw**da phat gaya..." This obviously didn't go down well Kapil, who lashed out the user and wrote, "Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichw**da to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichw**de jaisa munh tabhi khole'n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho 🙏."

After this, many users felt since his show, The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan (who was also called out by a few users), the comedian won't comment on Sushant.

A user commented, "Arey @BeingSalmanKhan is producer of the kapil sharma show.... If he made tweet it would directly against salman ..."

Another user wrote, "Kapil do you feel this kind of response expected from you. I am big fan of you. But this response has really aap ki ijjat kam kar di bhai. We can understand your compulsion to stay in industry. In that case silence is best why to react in this manner."

A fan, who was upset with Kapil commented, "Yeah Kapil sir...im big fan of urs...!! Waise app bahut nyayay ki baat krtey ho....! Why yu didnt say anything on SSR topic....like #cbi must be.... Hnnnn??......can yu tweet like this?? Nii sir aapp nahi kr paynegy...."

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on July 14, 2020. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. While suicide is suspected, police investigation is still going on. Fans are not happy with the police investigation and are demanding a CBI probe into the case.

