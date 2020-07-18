Kapil Sharma Confirms Resuming Shoot; The Kapil Sharma Show's Fresh Episodes To Be Aired From August

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the favourite family shows of the audience. Many have been missing the show as new episodes were not aired due to the lockdown. We had recently reported that the team will resume shoot from mid-July. Now, Kapil has confirmed to TOI that they will start shooting from today (July 18). According to the report, the fresh episodes will be aired from August 1, 2020.

Kapil Sharma was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, we are resuming the shoot from tomorrow. We started rehearsing for it from today - I am in a rehearsal session as we speak. The makers have taken a lot of precautions to make sure that the unit is working in a safe environment. They have made appropriate arrangements to avoid any risk on the set and are highly particular about the crew's safety. Besides regularly sanitising and fumigating the set, the unit has been instructed to change their clothes immediately after reaching the set and changing into another set of clothes while leaving for home. This is just one of the many safety measures undertaken by the production house. I will get to know about more measures once I start shooting tomorrow."

But this time, we will not get to watch the audience's laugh and cheer on the show due to the pandemic. This is the first time that the team will be performing without live audience. Obviously, they will miss them. Regarding the same, the comedian said, "Audience hi nahi hogi ab toh. I will miss that so much. Performing in front of an audience has its own charm."

It has to be recalled that the shoot of many other shows started on June 25 and fresh episodes are already being aired from July 13. But Kapil was apprehensive to shoot back then keeping in mind the safety of his family, as he has baby Anayra. But the comedian says that the show is not just about him as a lot of people are associated with it and have been patiently waiting to come back. He added that he will take necessary precautions and the production house too is taking care of everything that's needed.

