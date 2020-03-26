Kapil Sharma Contributes Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For Fighting Coronavirus

Coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Recently, PM Narendra Modi took a major decision on March 24 and announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. India's economy is severely hit as shops, offices and many businesses are shut down. The daily wage workers are having a tough time handling the situation. While our government is trying their best to handle the crisis, a few celebrities have come forward to extend their help. One such actor is Kapil Sharma, who has contributed Rs 50 lakh to PM relief fund for fighting Coronavirus.

The actor-comedian took to social media to announce the same. He tweeted, "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳." - (sic)

Kapil also batted for the daily wage earners and promised to help the needy and the worst-affected by COVID-19 outbreak. The actor wrote, "i whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online -www.iahv.org/in-en/donate/ #iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC." - (sic)

A couple of days ago, the actor-comedian also urged people to stay at home and save lives by sharing a video of hens and asked people to learn from them. In the video, hens are seen walking outside but at the noise of a horn at once, they all run into their houses. Kapil captioned the video as, "‪इनसे ही सीख लो कुछ 🙊 #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus #INDIAfightsCorona 🙏‬." - (sic)

