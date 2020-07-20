Kapil Sharma's Fan Reveals Why He Named His Daughter After The Comedian; TKSS Star Overwhelmed

Kapil Sharma is not only popular in India but overseas as well. The comedian has been spreading laughter and positive vibes for many years now through his charm and unique comic style. He has been receiving immense love from his fans, all thanks to his show The Kapil Sharma Show! Recently, a fan in Sydney named his newborn daughter after the comedian and the reason will leave you emotional.

A user tweeted, "It was the naming ceremony of my brother's daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be "Kopila" , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied "i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9"."

The user further wrote, "But you know what, "i wish she could bring smile in everyone's face like @KapilSharmaK9 do and i am his big fan" he replied and we shut up😊! And she blessed with name "Kopila"🙏🏻"

Kapil noticed the tweet and replied to the sweet gesture. He wrote, "🤗 lots of love to little kopila 😍 god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family 🙏"

A few days ago, a user had revealed that his mother is suffering from severe depression and anxiety. He also revealed in his tweet that his mother starts crying suddenly and doesn't feel like talking to anyone, and when he asked her what can he do to help her, she asked him to put on Kapil Sharma Show! The user thanked Kapil for making her smile even if it was for some time. He also tagged Kapil's TKSS teammates and requested them to continue the good work.

Kapil was overwhelmed and acknowledged the tweet by thanking the fan and wished his mother good health.

Meanwhile, TKSS' team recently resumed work. Kapil shared a few pictures from the sets and revealed how his team has been taking all precautionary measures to keep Coronavirus at bay!

