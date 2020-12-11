Kapil Sharma & Ginni's Little Munchkin Turns One; Comedian Shares Adorable Pics From Anayra's Birthday Party

Kapil Sharma’s Mother With Anayra

In one of the pictures, Kapil's mother can be seen wearing black-coloured t-shirt which had 'Anayra turns one' written on it and holding the little munchkin, who looked super cute in a pink frock and a tiara.

Kapil With Anayra

In the second picture, cute Anayra can be seen playing with the pink cake and was all smiles as she posed for the camera. In another picture, Kapil was seen with Anayra, who was busy eating the cake. The pictures are indeed super cute, aren't they?

The Perfect Family

In the last picture, Kapil was seen holding Anayra, who along with her mommy Ginni were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Both Kapil and Ginni wore black t-shirts which also had 'Anayra turns one' written on them.

Celebs Wish Anyara On Her Birthday

Celebrities wished the little munchkin on her birthday by commenting on Kapil's post. Neha Kakkar wrote, "Pyari Anyara.. God bless!!!😍❤🙏." Sumona Chakravarty commented, "Happy Birthday to the cute munchkin💓💓." Sophie Choudry, Richa Chadha, Krushna Abhishek, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali and others too wished Anayra on her birthday.