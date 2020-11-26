Kapil Sharma Hits Back At Troll Claiming the Comedian Might Get Arrested In Drugs Case

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently were arrested in a drugs case. The couple has been called out and trolled on social media, and now, The Kapil Sharma Show has also been trending on Twitter for associating with Bharti Singh.

Kapil Sharma is also being target by trolls, but he finally hit back at a user alleging the comedian used drugs but deleted the tweet immediately. Yet the screengrab of the conversation has been making the rounds on the internet.

The troll's post read as "Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tab jab tak pakdi nahi gayi... drugs nahi leti thi... Wo hi haal aapka hai shaayad jab tak pakde nahi jao... no drugs. (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say 'no drugs') @KapilSharmaK9."

To which Kapil replied in a now-deleted tweet, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits)."

Many TV industry actors expressed their shock after Bharti's arrest. Post arrest, the agency officials told the press, "On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in KharDanda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD ( commercial quantity ) , ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines)." It was later revealed that the couple accepted consumption of Ganja which was also found at her production house office.

According to a Times Of India report, the couple were granted bail. Their advocate Ayaz Khan sought bail on the grounds that it was not even the case of the prosecution that they were peddling drugs.

Are Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their Second Baby?

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail In Drugs Case