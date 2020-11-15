Kapil Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Shaheer Sheikh, Sidharth & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans A Happy Diwali

Diwali is being celebrated with festive fervour by millions across India. From lighting diyas and decorating houses to making rangolis and preparing sweets, celebrations are on in full swing. However, it must be noted that this year, everyone is bringing in the festival of lights in a low-key fashion due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. But this certainly hasn’t dampened the spirit of the festival.

Television celebrities also took to social media to wish their fans and well-wishers a happy Diwali. They shared pictures in traditional attires from their celebration online. Let's take a look…

Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of herself in a beautiful dress and wrote, "Let the festivities begin. Bring on every ounce of sparkle you got and stay lit!"

This year’s celebrations were more special for Kapil Sharma as it was baby Anayra's first Diwali. The comedian shared some heart-warming pictures with his entire family. He sent everyone Diwali wishes and wrote, “A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.”

Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Diwali !! Happy Dhanteras.. may god always be with us ... #happydiwali #happydhanteras #love #festivevibes”

Shaheer Sheikh looked dapper in ethnic wear as he wished his fans and well-wishers on Diwali. The actor wrote, “May this Diwali fill your life with happiness, prosperity and love. #happydiwali”

Bigg Biss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tweeted “Gods blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe .....may you be blessed beyond what you expect ..... Happy Diwali"

Gauhar Khan shared an adorable picture with fiancé Zaid Darbar and wrote “Joy ! Laughter ! Prosperity. Diwali greetings n best wishes ! #US #gaza @zaid_darbar.” (sic)

Here are the other TV celebs who wished their fans on the special occasion:

