Kapil Sharma's Reply To A Question Didn't Go Down Well With Tweeple Who Called Him Arrogant

‘Main Kuch B Karta But Famous Hi Hota’

A fan asked, "If you weren't famous, what would you be up to right now?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil." To this Kapil replied, "main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈"

Tweeple Call Kapil Arrogant & Overconfident

A few users trolled Kapil by tweeting, "Would have become famous? Maybe, famous for arrogance!'This cemetery is full of indispensable people.'" "So modest and down to earth! :P," "Overconfidence pahaad par khade ko bhi gira kar le doobta hai laxman."

Who Would be The First Guests On TKSS Post Lockdown?

Kapil also answered other fans' questions, like whom he would like to meet first after lockdown and who he plans to invite on The Kapil Sharma Show as first guests after the situation gets back to normal. Take a look!

A fan asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 After Lockdown who is the first celebrity to come on Show ? 😜🤔... I suggest please make special episode with Doctors & Police 😅✌️ #AskKapil." To this Kapil replied, "Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time."

First Person To Meet Post Lockdown

Another fan asked, "Kapil Saheb, Lockdown khulne ke baad aap Sabse pehle kinse milna chahenge. Give one or two names." To this, the comedian replied, "Mummy se .. she is in Punjab."

(Social media posts are not edited)