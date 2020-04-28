    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kapil Sharma's Reply To A Question Didn't Go Down Well With Tweeple Who Called Him Arrogant

      By
      |

      As the readers are aware, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced a lockdown, because of which the shootings films and shows have been stalled. Celebrities are trying their best to keep their fans entertained by making videos, sharing pictures or chatting with fans. Yesterday (April 27), Kapil decided to have a fun interaction with fans on Twitter and the comedian was flooded with questions in no time. During the interaction, one of the fans asked what he would be doing right now, if he was not famous. To this, the actor replied in his style, which didn't go down well with tweeple, who called him arrogant and overconfident.

      ‘Main Kuch B Karta But Famous Hi Hota’

      ‘Main Kuch B Karta But Famous Hi Hota’

      A fan asked, "If you weren't famous, what would you be up to right now?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil." To this Kapil replied, "main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈"

      Tweeple Call Kapil Arrogant & Overconfident

      Tweeple Call Kapil Arrogant & Overconfident

      A few users trolled Kapil by tweeting, "Would have become famous? Maybe, famous for arrogance!'This cemetery is full of indispensable people.'" "So modest and down to earth! :P," "Overconfidence pahaad par khade ko bhi gira kar le doobta hai laxman."

      Who Would be The First Guests On TKSS Post Lockdown?

      Who Would be The First Guests On TKSS Post Lockdown?

      Kapil also answered other fans' questions, like whom he would like to meet first after lockdown and who he plans to invite on The Kapil Sharma Show as first guests after the situation gets back to normal. Take a look!

      A fan asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 After Lockdown who is the first celebrity to come on Show ? 😜🤔... I suggest please make special episode with Doctors & Police 😅✌️ #AskKapil." To this Kapil replied, "Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time."

      First Person To Meet Post Lockdown

      First Person To Meet Post Lockdown

      Another fan asked, "Kapil Saheb, Lockdown khulne ke baad aap Sabse pehle kinse milna chahenge. Give one or two names." To this, the comedian replied, "Mummy se .. she is in Punjab."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Jokes Of Kapil That Prove He Is Undisputed Comedy King

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X