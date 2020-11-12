Kapil Sharma Reveals Diwali Plans; Says Ginni's Decorating House As It's Their Daughter's 1st Diwali

Ginni's Decorating House As It's Their Daughter's 1st Diwali

The comedian was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There won't be any get together this Diwali. It's pleasant to see the decorations done in the house by Ginni as it's my daughter's first Diwali. We will listen to some good songs, have good food and celebrate with family."

‘I Plan To Relax At Home’

He further added, "There is a saying which goes dal roti ghar di, Diwali Amritsar di. We would meet friends and family and have a lot of fun catching up. But this year, I got mum here, so that we all could celebrate Diwali together as I have shootings lined up. I will get a two-day break for Diwali. I plan to relax at home."

Kapil Doesn’t Want To Remember 2020

He added, "I will not remember 2020 at all (laughs)." On a serious note, he said that this year has taught many things to everyone. He feels that people, who ignore health, would have understood that health is everything. He added that never in his life he had so many multi vitamins or worked out so much as he has done this year.

Kapil Welcomes Ban On Crackers

Kapil also welcomed the ban on crackers as it will reduce pollution. He added that he used to burst crackers years ago, but now, he feels it is not important as it can be done without it.