Kapil Sharma Says When He And Sunil Grover Are Together, They Don’t Have To Work Too Hard!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were best comedian jodi on television. Audiences loved their combo! Unfortunately, the duo parted ways due to their fallout a few years ago. Since then, fans are waiting for the duo to share screen space. While talking to BT, Kapil Sharma spoke about the possible reunion with Sunil and said that when they are together, they don't have to work too hard.

Kapil was quoted by BT as saying, "Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. We recently met at Gurdas Maan's son's wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai. Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega."

He further added, "When we are together, we don't have to work too hard, kyunki hum ek doosre ko bahut acchi tarah se jaante hai. I keep thinking that my current show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu...aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai."

Reports of their reunion have been doing the rounds since a long time. A few reports also suggested that Salman Khan is trying to get the duo back for the popular show. But there has been no official confirmation about the same.

