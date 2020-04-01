    For Quick Alerts
      Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Pictures Of Daughter Anayra From Her Kanya Puja Ceremony

      Kapil Sharma has shared some really cute pictures of his 3-year-old daughter Anayra from her Kanjak (Kanya) Puja held on Ashtami during Navaratri. The Actor-comedian’s post on social media has already resulted in the internet having a mini-meltdown. However, this is not the first time the funny man’s tiny goober has gone viral with her cuteness.

      Kapil's adorable daughter is one of the most searched and viewed star kids on the internet. It has to be recalled that Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of the baby girl last year, in December.

      Kapil shared the pics and wrote, “Jai mata di 🙏 #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter😍 #3monthsold #gratitude 🙏” (sic). The heart-warming glimpse of the little munchkin is definitely the cutest thing you’ll see today. Check out the post below:

      Jai mata di 🙏 #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter 😍 #3monthsold #gratitude 🙏

      A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

      Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live session, Kapil spoke candidly about daughter Anayra and spending time at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the 21-day lockdown whilst revealing the meaning of his baby daughter’s name. He revealed, "Anayra's meaning is happiness. She is my baby, so that's what it means. Ginni and I had told our friend's circle and we were suggested." (sic)

      For the unversed, Kapil has been religiously celebrating Navaratri for many years now. He has revealed that this year, in spite of the lockdown, he will be following all the rituals and will be doing it with his wife and daughter.

