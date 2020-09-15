Kapil Sharma Wants To Explore Serious Roles; Tells Filmmakers, 'Aap Itna Bhi Mujhe Funny Na Samjhe'

Kapil Sharma Wants To Do More Films

Kapil was quoted by BT as saying, "Mann hai bahut films karne ka. I have done two films (in Hindi), and both turned out to be amazing experiences - shooting in various locations with talented co-stars. Nowadays, there is a demand for a lot of content and this is a good time for artistes, as there are so many platforms and more opportunities."

Kapil Wants To Explore Serious Roles

He added that if he gets a chance, he wants to explore serious roles. The actor-comedian revealed that he started his career with serious roles. When he was not doing comedy, he used to do theatre in which he never did comedy plays and all his plays were serious. Kapil hopes that he gets a chance to do a serious role.

‘Aap Itna Bhi Mujhe Funny Na Samjhe’

In his usual tongue-in-cheek style, Kapil tells filmmakers, "Aap itna bhi mujhe funny na samjhe, main bahut serious aadmi hoon, toh mujhe aap zaroor le serious role ke liye."

Kapil’s Upcoming Projects

The comedian also revealed that there are a couple of projects in the scripting stage and hopes that they get finalised soon.

Recently, the actor also shared a picture and captioned it in Marathi. Kapil's caption hinted that he was shooting for something new and interesting. He wrote, "शुटिंग चालू आहे 🤗 काय तरी नविन ! Pls tell the meaning in Hindi or English in the comments below 🤗🙏 #shooting #actor #actorslife #comedy #fun #masti #greenscreen #vfx 🥳🥳."