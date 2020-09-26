Kapil Sharma Wishes Archana Puran Singh On Her Birthday; Calls Her Most Beautiful

It's Archana Puran Singh's birthday today (September 26). Kapil Sharma, who shares a warm bond with the actress wished her in his own adorable yet quirky way! He shared a few pictures and called her the most beautiful. He also wished her all the happiness and also wished that she earns lots of money!

Kapil wrote in Hindi, "Dil se khubsoorat, surat se khubsoorat, sabse khoobsurat hamari sabki pyaari @archanapuransingh ji ki janmdin ki dheer saari shubhkamnaye 🤗❤️ aap hamesha yese hi muskurati rahe aur pyase banati rahe 🤪 love u mam 🤗🙏 #happybirthdayarchanapuransingh #happybirthday 🎂🥳🥳🥳."

Archana's actor-husband Parmeet Sethi also shared an adorable throwback picture and captioned it as, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY😍😘😘😘."

Meanwhile, the actress shared a birthday video that was made by her sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamaan Sethi on her Instagram handle. The video had dialogues and songs from Archana's films and shows. It also had some throwback pictures of the actress.

The birthday girl captioned the video as, "MY BIRTHDAY VIDEO made with so much mehnat and love by my sons @ayushmaansethi @aaryamannsethi I have no idea where they unearthed these photographs from... each picture is a milestone of my journey with the people who I love. They've put emotion and love and humour and laughter in this video... Much like my life itself... which has been a rollercoaster of all these .... and is beautiful because I have my family in it. Thank YOUUUUUUU Ayush and Aary. You've made my birthday so very precious. You know just how much! #birthdayvibes #moved."

Also, Ayushmaan baked Archana an apple pie. He shared the picture and captioned it, "You deserve a 1000 apple pies ❤️ @archanapuransingh."

We wish the actress many more happy returns of the day and further success.

