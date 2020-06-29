    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Will Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Be Shelved Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Controversy?

      The controversial celebrity talk show of filmmaker Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan, has been receiving a lot of flak from netizens, especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. Many videos have emerged on social media, in which the late actor was mocked by either the host Karan Johar or by guests like actresses Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were in turn trolled and slammed by netizens. As per the latest report, Koffee with Karan has come to an inglorious end.

      Earlier, there were reports that the show might be shifted to another channel, but now it is being said that the show itself will be shelved. A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Plans to shut down Star World were afoot for some time now. And Star had decided to move Karan Johar's chat show to another channel owned by the group. But now with all the unsavoury controversy surrounding the chat show after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Star has decided to close it down."

      Karan Johars Koffee With Karan To Be Shelved, Post Sushant Singh Rajputs Death Controversy!

      A user shared a video, in which Kriti Sanon was asked, "Sushant or Kartik, the actor you look best with." Kriti was confused and she said both. She also said, "Maybe Raabta was appreciated only for chemistry," to this, Karan laughed and said, "Where was this chemistry," not once, but twice! The user called Karan heartless!

      Previously too, the show had hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Well, who can forget Hardik Pandya's episode! Recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's video is also doing the rounds on the internet, in which he commented, "I told him (Karan) I don't want to come. Me and Anushka actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it's not fair. He's making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the air. It's not right."

      Many videos and trolls are doing the rounds on social media regarding the show. A user shared a video, in which Akshay Kumar refused to answer Karan's rapid-fire question, as Aishwarya Rai was not in the option (watch video below).

      Mira Kapoor had slammed Karan for not mentioning Shahid Kapoor's name in his options. (Video below)

      Well, we are sure that KWK haters will love the decision of the show being shelved!

