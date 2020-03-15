Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor & Other Celebs Come In Support Of Roadies’ Neha Dhupia

For the past few days, actress and Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. It all started when a male contestant on Neha’s Roadies Revolution revealed that he slapped a girl as she was cheating on him during their relationship with five other boys. The Julie actress had slammed him for slapping her and stated that it was the girl's choice to be with the five boys at the same time. This comment caused a major uproar on social media with netizens bashing Neha and labeling her as a hypocrite and a #fakefeminist.

This was followed by the actress releasing an official statement claiming that she was being misrepresented but continues to stand by her comment as she spoke about violence against women and adultery being wrong. Neha also called out the harassment she and her family had to deal with as naysayers kept bombarding them with abusive comments and messages.

And now, a number of industry folks including Dia Mirza, husband Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudhry and fellow Roadies gang leaders have come out in support of Neha. Taapsee Pannu condemned the trolling and tweeted, “For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

Karan Johar wrote, “We are all with you @nehadhupia”. Sonam Kapoor too stood in support of Neha’s statement whilst slamming the bullying. She said, “Ugh people are gross, I’m sorry about the hate@nehadhupia no one deserves it. ESP when they are right.” (sic)

