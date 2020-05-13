Karan Kundra Makes An Advice Video For His Trolls, Tells Them To Change Their ‘Filthy’ Mindset

Karan Kundra had recently shared his throwback picture with ex GF Kritika Kamra and actress Pooja Gor whilst announcing that the trio would be soon going live on social media. The news and post mostly garnered a positive response. However, one individual trolled the actor by calling him a lady.

This was closely followed by Karan giving him a befitting reply that won over the internet. It was also extremely sensible and mature of him to remain unfazed by the entire episode. Karan had written, "ya..bro and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I'll be proud!! The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady!...I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you!” (sic)

And now, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai star opened up about the trolling scene in a video posted by him on TikTok. Karan is of the opinion that it’s high time for a change in people’s mentality for their own good and for all of us as a country to move forward.

Karan shared the aforementioned video on his Instagram handle with the following note: “To degrade a man, we call him a woman. But, is that okay? No, with such thinking we are not going to be able to compete with other countries. It's high time we change our thinking. We're debating on Youtube Vs Tiktok, but how is that possible with such filthy thinking. Soch Badalni padegi India!”

He went on to add, “I don't have a problem with the guy who trolled me. He might have not even thought twice before commenting. Our society has made these things very common, 'Arey why are you behaving like a girl.” Check out the post below:

