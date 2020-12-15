Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr's First Birthday, Share Pics From Celebration!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel and actress Ankita Bhargava celebrated their daughter Mehr's first birthday recently. The couple shared some really adorable pictures from the celebration on their respective Instagram profiles on Tuesday.

The family unit decided to dress in colour-coordinated outfits while the entire space is beautifully decorated with flowers, balloons and an animal-themed cake.

Karan shared a picture with a heartwarming note for his baby girl that read, "Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1-year-old. Thank you god for blessing us with Mehr and thank you Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that's you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr" (sic).

Ankita too shared a cute photo of baby Mehr and wrote, "Meri Chidiya, thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can, and more to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body loves you like crazy! Reach for the stars and make your own constellation my love! God bless you Inna Saara!" Check out the adorable pictures from Mehr's birthday party below:

For the unversed, Karan and Ankita tied the knot in May 2015 and welcomed little Mehr on December 14 last year. However, it must be noted that the couple has still not revealed their daughter’s face.

ALSO READ: Karan Patel's Wife Ankita Bhargava Shares An Adorable Pic; Writes 'Happy Birthday Mehr Ke Papa'

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Ring In Twins Vienna And Bella's 4th Birthday With A Colourful Party