Karan Patel On Paycuts & Non-Payment Of Dues: Feel Lucky I Got A Show When There's Shortage Of Work

Karan On Non Payment Of Dues

Regarding non-payment of dues, the actor said, "Luckily, I have never had any bad experience with any producers, not like I have worked with a lot of producers but Ekta, Balaji I have worked with for the longest time and I can vouch for it that they are possibly the best paymasters in the industry. Don't take my word for it, I have heard similar things with a lot of other people."

He Feels Sometimes Payment Takes A Little Longer Time!

The actor further mentioned Rajan Shahi and Shashi Sumeet and said that they are good producers and good paymasters. However, he feels that sometimes the payment takes a little longer time!

Producers Are Also Going Through Rough Time

Since the producers are also going through a little rough time, Karan says that as an actor, they can be a little more understanding towards the producer, things can solve. He added that in such cases he would ask his producer to pay the makeup people and other guys first and pay him a little later.

'I Feel Lucky That I Have Got A Show When There Is A Shortage Of Work'

About pay cuts, the actor told the entertainment portal, "I have been blessed and lucky that way. More than the pay cuts or pay scale, I feel lucky and fortunate that I have got a show when there is a shortage of work. I feel grateful. Apart from that, payments upar niche hote rehte hai, it is life. It is a phase."